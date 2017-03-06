This area bookstore just turned every male-written book backward for Women's History Month

To draw attention to female authors, a Shaker Heights bookstore is celebrating Women's History Month by turning every male-written book in the fiction room backward on its shelf.

The store, Loganberry Books, is located on Larchmere Boulevard.

It took about two hours for eight of the all-female employees to go through about 10,000 books. They'll leave the books turns around for the next two weeks.

Loganberry Books is a self-professed feminist-leaning bookstore that sells new, used, and rare books.

