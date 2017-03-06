Canton cemetery headstones moved

West Lawn Cemetery in Canton is a special place for Kim Hostetter.



“My grandparents, both sets. My mother-in-law, father-in-law, his family,” Hostetter explained.



While her visits bring up many emotions, she never expected anger would consume her.



“It's been a cemetery with a lot of history. This is where I want to be at the end of my life,” Hostetter said.



She saw heavy duty trucks removing trees in the cemetery.



“We just find it very disrespectful.”



When she looked closer she saw headstones had also been moved.



“I don't agree with how they were moved and placed. They should have had a little bit more respect. These are our loved ones in this cemetery,” Hostetter said.



The cemetery administrator would not talk to Cleveland 19 News on-camera, in fact she called the police. She did say off-camera three trees were removed as a part of road construction on 12th street. The city is widening the road and needs to move the utility poles.



Cemetery Administrator, Amy Ebey, assures Cleveland 19 the headstones have been mapped, and will be placed respectfully back in their right places. Hostetter wishes the cemetery administration had communicated better.



“I'd like to see them get all the headstones back in their original spots.”

They should be done cleaning up the trees in the next day or two. The cemetery administrator says they hope to have all the headstones back in place in a week.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.