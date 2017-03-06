Volunteer Olmsted Falls officer, Boy Scouts leader 'involved in multiple rapes'

A former Boy Scout leader and Olmsted Falls auxiliary police officer has been charged with rape.

Olmsted Falls police arrested Aaron Robertson, 28, Monday afternoon. Police Chief William Traine said investigators believe there were at least 10 incidents.

"When something like this happens it's devastating, not just to the Boy Scouts, but to the other children, to future children that want to go into the Boy Scouts. You hear those stories and they don't go away," said Traine.

Roberson volunteered with the Olmsted Falls Police Department for five years. Traine stripped him of the title Monday.

Cleveland 19 News stopped by Robertson's parent's home Monday, which is where police said Robertson recently lived. The woman who answered the door said she'd just heard about the charges Monday and she didn't want to talk.

Larry Lasky said he'd lived next door to the Robertson family for 13 years. He said he believed Roberston had been involved with the Boy Scouts the entire time.

"I would hear about them doing things with the Boy Scouts, and I always thought that was a good thing," Lasky said.

Lasky said he hopes the charges aren't true.

"I'm not going to say anything negative because I don't know the facts and I know nothing but good things about him," he said.

Traine said it is an active investigation that began with a tip from child protective services. He believes the majority of the incidents occurred in Olmsted Falls. He said investigators are still working to figure out if more children were victimized.

"Right now there is one victim, but there is the possibility there are more victims," said Traine.

Police said, prior to the rape charges, Robertson didn't have a criminal record. He's currently in the Strongsville jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Police ask the public to reach out, 440-235-1234, if they know anyone victimized by Robertson.

Cleveland 19 News called and emailed the Boy Scouts Monday to ask about Robertson's role with the troop, but didn't hear back.

