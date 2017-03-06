Camp for kids who have a parent with cancer or have lost their battle with cancer

To see the happy face of a child playing is a wonderful thing. To see one sad, depressed and crying is hard to watch.

This is where Camp Kesem comes in. Julia Welch is one of the counselors at the camp.

“Camp Kesem fills a spot that an average spot does not,” Welch said.



Camp Kesem is for kids who have a parent with cancer or have lost their battle with cancer. 12-year-old Caroline Martin has attended the camp for the past for years.

“When I was 3 my dad died from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. It was kind of hard me when I was younger cause i didn't have anyone to talk to,” Martin said.



Talking to other kids who are going through similar pain has helped her. It’s why Welch decided to be part of this team.



“I lost my dad to cancer when I was 13, it's a great growing experience for kids and counselors,” Welch said.



All the counselors for this camp are students from Case Western University. They all volunteer their time to make sure the kids have a memorable time.

They need to raise $65,000 so 65 kids can attend for free. The cost for each child is one thousand dollars.

The camp deals with grief, stress and fighting a disease a long side a parent. For kids like Caroline, Camp Kesem lets them be a kid again.

“No one is mean or judging in anyway,” Martin said.

The camp is in Ashley Ohio and kids from across the state attend. The biggest fundraiser is April 1 at the Tudor Arms hotel.

$60 per ticket it includes three courses, appetizers and desert.

For more information about the program click this link.

