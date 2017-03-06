So far, these 10 Cleveland Indians home games are the top sellers

Cleveland Indians single-game tickets went on sale Monday at 10 a.m., online only, at Indians.com. Within minutes, the home opener on April 11 sold out.

Here are the top-selling games at Progressive Field as of Monday evening:

April 11 vs. Chicago White Sox (SOLD OUT)

July 22 vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Rock 'n' Blast)

July 8 vs. Detroit Tigers (Andrew Miller jersey night)

Aug. 5 vs. New York Yankees (Lou Boudreau statue unveiling)

Aug. 4 vs. New York Yankees (Sugardale Dollar Dog Night)

July 21 vs. Toronto Blue Jays (Rock 'n' Blast)

July 7 vs. Detroit Tigers (Sugardale Dollar Dog Night)

June 24 vs. Minnesota Twins (Cody Allen jersey night)

June 9 vs. Chicago White Sox (Sugardale Dollar Dog Night)

Aug. 6 vs. New York Yankees

It's expected to be another red hot season and ticket sales already have surpassed last season's benchmarks.

Jeremy Feador, the Indians curator, said the team has already sold more than a million tickets. Last year they didn't reach that mark until Memorial Day. Feador said it's a sign that new fans are coming into the fold and want to see the defending American League champions up close and personal.

"I think tickets will be a hotter commodity," Feador said. "Fans always refer to the 90s tickets going so fast and obviously that was a unique period in our tome. But we have a great line-up this year so keep an eye out for whatever games that might strike your interest. So remember if you buy your tickets early you save. Get your tickets early and come down to the ballpark for a fun time."

The Indians home opener is April 11 against the Chicago White Sox.

