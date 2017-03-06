Shelby police locate 17-year-old boy - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Shelby police locate 17-year-old boy

SHELBY, OH (WOIO) -

The Shelby Police Department says a 17-year-old boy has been found safe.

Samuel Baker was said to be missing Monday.

Cleveland 19 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

