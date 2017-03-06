Cavs' Andrew Bogut fractures leg bone after 1 minute in Clevelan - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cavs' Andrew Bogut fractures leg bone after 1 minute in Cleveland uniform

File photo (Source: AP) File photo (Source: AP)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A newly-acquired Cleveland Cavaliers big man suffered a left leg injury in his first game as a Cav.

Andrew Bogut wore No. 6 when he checked into a Monday night game against the Miami Heat.

A few seconds later, he was helped off the court and into the Cavs locker room. He didn't appear to put any pressure on his left leg.

Bogut suffered a fractured left tibia.

Cleveland recently picked up Bogut when he chose the Cavaliers over Boston, San Antonio and Houston. He gives them a big man to back up starter Tristan Thompson as they push for a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and a chance to repeat.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly