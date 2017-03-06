Cavs' Andrew Bogut fractures leg bone after 1 minute in Cleveland uniform

A newly-acquired Cleveland Cavaliers big man suffered a left leg injury in his first game as a Cav.

Andrew Bogut wore No. 6 when he checked into a Monday night game against the Miami Heat.

We've got Bogut time! #6 has checked into the game. @cavs @cleveland19news — Dan DeRoos (@DanDeRoos19) March 7, 2017

A few seconds later, he was helped off the court and into the Cavs locker room. He didn't appear to put any pressure on his left leg.

Less than a minute into his @cavs debut, Bogut is carried to locker room after taking hit to left leg. @cleveland19news — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) March 7, 2017

Bogut being helped off court and into #Cavs locker room, not putting any pressure on left leg. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 7, 2017

Bogut suffered a fractured left tibia.

#Cavs Andrew Bogut WILL NOT return tonight. Left leg injury. Will undergo more x rays & evaluation. Update postgame. — Allie Clifton (@FSOAllieOop) March 7, 2017

Initial x-rays and evaluation on Andrew Bogut revealed fractured left tibia; was taken to Cleveland Clinic for further imaging & evaluation. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 7, 2017

Cleveland recently picked up Bogut when he chose the Cavaliers over Boston, San Antonio and Houston. He gives them a big man to back up starter Tristan Thompson as they push for a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and a chance to repeat.

