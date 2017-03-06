Cleveland bomb squad called to scene of possible active meth lab

Police have called the full bomb squad to what they say is the possible location of a meth lab.

The scene is located on the 14000 block of Gramatan Avenue. Major cross streets in the area are West 140th and Triskett Road.

Police say they believe it may be an active meth lab based on the strong chemical odor on scene.

The squad was called around 8:30 p.m.

