Medina police respond to murder-suicide Monday

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) -

Medina police officers say they responded to a murder-suicide Monday.

They say the scene was a home on the 900 block of Red Oak Circle.

They responded around 2 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

