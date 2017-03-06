Investigation into U of A sexual assault ongoing, campus police say

A female student reported to university police Sunday she'd been sexually assaulted by a male student, according to University of Akron officials.

She told authorities she knew the male student, adding the incident took place early Sunday in Quaker Square Residence Hall.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with any information about the incident should contact The University of Akron Police Department at 330-972-2911. People may also submit a tip confidentially to police by texting it to 274637 (CRIMES), and beginning the message with the keyword ZIPTIP.

