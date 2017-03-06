Immigration attorney says President Trump's new travel ban still targets Muslims

It is another executive order on travel after President Donald Trump's first caused a backlash with protest across the U.S. and around the world.

“Today's executive order which President Trump signed this morning will make America more secure and address long overdue concerns about security of our immigration system," said John Kelly, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, in a statement.

In a nutshell, the new travel ban bans six countries (Iraq was dropped from the previous list) and green card holders will not be affected.

The roll out for this ban is March 16 -- not immediately, like the last one.

"People who have green cards from those countries are afraid to travel," said immigration attorney Richard Herman.

He is getting emails and calls about the new ban.

"Originally the ban accepted those, created exception for those, who were Christian in those countries," Herman said. "Now that is being removed to bolster Trump’s argument it's not targeting Muslims. But it is."

Herman says the administration was taking heat for including Iraq the first time around.

"We've got green card holders who worked as translators for the United States in the middle east," he said. "And how in good faith could we not admit them when they put their lives and the lives of their families at stake."

Perhaps more importantly, the White House needs Iraq as an ally in the defeat of ISIS.

The president signed the new order not in fanfare but in the privacy of his office. With his cabinet members taking the lead, Herman says it doesn't matter who presents it -- the results are still the same.

"The broader message is we are not a welcoming community anymore -- we are not a welcoming country," Herman said.

