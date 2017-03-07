Suspect in police-involved shooting ID'd; woman, 3 children in van at the time

A traffic violation in Strongsville led to a chase and a police-involved deadly shooting.

Officers were involved in a fleeing and eluding incident that started on Pearl Road around 2:26 a.m Tuesday, according to a news release. The officers said they attempted to stop a Roy Dale Evans, Jr.'s car for a traffic violation. A chase ensued.

"The pursuit ended on I-71 a short time later, and one Strongsville officer fired at least one shot, killing the male driver of the vehicle," the release stated.

A woman and three children were also in the van with Evans, but they were not physically injured, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

BCI is investigating what led to the officer firing his weapon.

I-71 was closed in Medina County to investigate and clear the scene. Traffic was diverted onto State Route 3.

With daylight we see an evidence marker near the rear wheel of Strongsville PD cruiser. Van involved in chase to the left of police cruiser. pic.twitter.com/5mKq53aBjC — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) March 7, 2017

Ohio BCI on scene of chase that ended on 71S near 271. Chase began in Strongsville. pic.twitter.com/2xoYlmrA1Z — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) March 7, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

