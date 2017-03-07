It's National Cereal Day

March 7 is National Cereal Day. The invention of breakfast cereal was founded on the fact that the American diet of the mid-1800's was a poor one packed with protein, booze and caffeine. Cereal was considered a remedy, according to nationalcerealday.com.

The classic morning meal is enjoyed by kids and adults. Forty-nine percent of people in the U.S. start their morning with a bowl of cereal.

So what's your favorite cereal?

