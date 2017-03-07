'I heard it crack,' says LeBron James of Andrew Bogut's injury

Andrew Bogut's debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't go as expected by anyone.
In less than one minute, Bogut came into the game and collided with a Miami Heat player.
The center broke his leg in that collision.
LeBron James said he heard it happened.
"Soon as the collision happened, I heard it break. I went over to him and said it. I already knew it. I heard the crack," said James.
The Cavaliers lost to the Heat 106-98. They take on the Detroit Pistons Thursday.
