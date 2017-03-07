'I heard it crack,' says LeBron James of Andrew Bogut's injury - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

'I heard it crack,' says LeBron James of Andrew Bogut's injury

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Andrew Bogut's debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't go as expected by anyone.

In less than one minute, Bogut came into the game and collided with a Miami Heat player. 

The center broke his leg in that collision.

LeBron James said he heard it happened.

"Soon as the collision happened, I heard it break. I went over to him and said it. I already knew it. I heard the crack," said James. 

The Cavaliers lost to the Heat 106-98. They take on the Detroit Pistons Thursday. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  

Powered by Frankly