No bond for volunteer officer, Boy Scout leader charged with rape

A former Boy Scout leader and Olmsted Falls auxiliary police officer has been charged with rape.

A judge ordered a former Boy Scout leader and Olmsted Falls auxiliary police officer to be held without bond Tuesday.

Aaron Robertson, 28, is charged with rape. Robertson was arrested Monday, March 6. He did not have an attorney in court with him so his hearing was continued until Wednesday, March 8.

Police Chief William Traine said the victim is a 15-year-old boy and investigators believe there were at least 10 incidents with him.

Roberson volunteered with the Olmsted Falls Police Department for five years. Traine stripped him of the title Monday.

A couple of his neighbors, who admittedly don't know Robertson well, were shocked to hear about the allegations.

Yeah, I'm sure most people in the community would be."

"Is he the one from the Olmsted Falls Police? Yeah. Oh gosh."

Not only was Robertson held in high esteem as a auxiliary police officer, but he was troop leader in the Boy Scouts. Marc Ryan, the CEO of the Boys Scouts of Cleveland issued this this statement.

"Aaron J. Robertson was arrested for the allegedly abuse of a youth member. Upon learning of this arrest, we immediately removed Mr. Robertson and precluded him from any further participation in the Scouting program."

Ryan also wrote:



"The behavior included in these allegations is abhorrent and counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands."

Police said, prior to the rape charges, Robertson didn't have a criminal record. If Robertson either pleas guilty or is found guilty he faces 10 years in jail and 20-thousand dollar fine.

Olmsted Falls police are asking any parent whose child may have come in contact with Robertson to let police know.

Police ask the public to reach out, 440-235-1234, if they know anyone victimized by Robertson. The investigation started with a tip from child protective services.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.