Get your free flapjack fix at IHOP for National Pancake Day

Free pancakes at IHOP Tuesday for National Pancake Day. (Source: WOIO)

Free pancakes at IHOP restaurants for National Pancake Day on Tuesday.

Enjoy a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes-and help raise money for charity.

More than 1,500 IHOP restaurants in the United States, including, Canada and Puerto Rico, will be participating in National Pancake Day, when millions of free pancakes will be served from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In exchange for the free short stacks, customers are encouraged to leave a voluntary donation in support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities.

IHOP hopes to raise more than $3.5 million.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.