Driver suspected in Ohio trooper's death faces more charges - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Driver suspected in Ohio trooper's death faces more charges

Joshua Gaspar (Source: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office) Joshua Gaspar (Source: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A driver suspected of hitting and killing an Ohio trooper along a Cleveland interstate has been indicted on more charges that could bring a stiffer sentence if he's convicted.

Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Gaspar, of Columbia Station, previously pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in the September death of Trooper Kenneth Velez. New charges added Monday include a potential mandatory five-year prison sentence for causing an officer's death while driving recklessly or under the influence of drugs.

Prosecutors say Gaspar took methadone shortly before the crash and didn't have a proper license.

He denies the charges. Defense attorney Jon Sinn says Gaspar took a prescribed dose of methadone issued to him to address a drug addiction. Sinn tells The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria that Gaspar's license was valid and properly obtained.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly