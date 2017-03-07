Driver suspected in Ohio trooper's death faces more charges

A driver suspected of hitting and killing an Ohio trooper along a Cleveland interstate has been indicted on more charges that could bring a stiffer sentence if he's convicted.

Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Gaspar, of Columbia Station, previously pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in the September death of Trooper Kenneth Velez. New charges added Monday include a potential mandatory five-year prison sentence for causing an officer's death while driving recklessly or under the influence of drugs.

Prosecutors say Gaspar took methadone shortly before the crash and didn't have a proper license.

He denies the charges. Defense attorney Jon Sinn says Gaspar took a prescribed dose of methadone issued to him to address a drug addiction. Sinn tells The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria that Gaspar's license was valid and properly obtained.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.