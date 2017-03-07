2 arrested after 3-year-old found in meth lab

A 32-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were arrested after a three-year-old child was found in a working meth lab.

Police and the bomb squad responded to 14232 Gramatan Ave. around 5:30 p.m. Monday. They were called to the home after complaints of a strong chemical odor and other evidence indicating an active meth lab.

The lab was found inside the garage.

The child is now in the care of Children and Family Services.

Charges against the couple are pending.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.