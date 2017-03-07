Pregnant woman killed in murder-suicide in Medina

Medina police officers say they responded to a murder-suicide Monday at a home in the 900 block of Red Oak Circle.

Cedric Jones, 43 and Julia Young, 36 were found dead around 2 p.m. Police said Jones shot and killed Young then killed himself.

Young was pregnant.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.