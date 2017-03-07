Toddler hit in drive-by shooting

Police are investigating after a one-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting.

It happened at 16406 Eldamere Ave. around 12:25 a.m.

Police say the little girl was cut on her face possibly from broken glass or debris.

She was not seriously hurt.

If you have any information give police a call.

