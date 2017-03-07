New Cleveland restaurant opening in August in Garfield Building: Marble Room and Raw Bar

It's been nearly two years since the Garfield Building on East 6th Street and Euclid Avenue made headlines, when the façade fell apart. Bricks from the parapet wall fell onto cars parked nearby. Now the former home of National City Bank has been repaired and is undergoing millions of dollars worth of renovations.

Owners, Millennia Companies, are turning the space into the Marble Room and Raw Bar, a steak house and raw bar, along with luxury apartments, a banquet space for 150 people, and 4200 square feet of retail space.

Most of the changes will be to the décor, not to the structure. Malisse Sinito, of Millennia, says they are preserving most of the historical building, which dates back to 1895. The only major renovations will be the addition of the kitchen for the restaurant, private dining rooms, and the glass-walled wine cellar.

The construction work itself accounts for 100 union contractor jobs. Once open this spring, Sinito expects this project to hire about 100 people.

