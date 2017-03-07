Driver gets 8 years in deadly hit and run

The man convicted of running over and killing a woman on I-480 in October 2016 is headed to prison.

Clark Justen was sentenced to eight years Tuesday.

Justen pleaded guilty to driving into two women killing Tanisha Matthews, 27.

Tanisha and her sister Asiah, 23, were changing a tire on the right berm of I-480 when they were struck by Justen's pick-up truck. Tanisha was pronounced dead at the scene, while Asiah was taken to the hospital in critical condition. She has since recovered.

Justen fled the scene after the accident but was caught by police shortly after.

