Man and woman shot at Lake County bar

Two shot at Lake County bar (Source: WOIO)

A man and a woman were shot at the Lake Dine and Dance bar early Tuesday morning.

The bar is located on State Route 535 in Lake County.

Deputies say a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 23-year-old woman was shot in the lower back.

Both victims were brought to Tri Point Hospital by friends.

Deputies actually tried to pull over the speeding driver transporting the male victim, before he pulled into the Emergency Entrance at Tri Point.

There are no arrests.

