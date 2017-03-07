Medina girl says she was approached by man on her way to middle school

A female middle school student says she was approached by a man on her way to school Tuesday, according to officials with Medina City Schools.

The girl is a student at Claggett Middle School.

Officials said the incident took place around 9:45 a.m. near the corner of Union and Court streets. They say the girl was approached by a black male in his 20s driving a dark sedan with a pink baby seat in the rear passenger side of the vehicle.

This partial license plate number was reported: GDF 21.

Medina police are investigating.

School officials say they've requested extra police patrols.

Those with further information on this case or those who witness anything suspicious should contact Medina police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.