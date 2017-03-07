Parma library worker charged for stealing $118K worth of DVDs, CDs

A Parma library worker has been indicted for stealing $118,000 worth of CDs and DVDs from the library.

Kelvin Shaw was indicted on one count of theft and two counts of theft in office.

Shaw will be arraigned on March 20.

The thefts happened from 2002 until 2017 from the Snow Road library in Parma, according to the police report.

Shaw has been fired.

