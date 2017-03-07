Man accused in Warehouse District carjacking, rape gets 36 years

The man convicted of a 2006 Warehouse District carjacking has been sentenced to a maximum 36 years in prison.

Javier Colon had been accused of carjacking a mother and her son, forcing her to drive to a remote location before putting the son in the trunk and raping the woman.

When the boy freed himself through the rear seat hatch, Colon hit him in the head several times with a gun, officials said.

Colon had been accused of shooting the boy in the chest after the two wrestled.

Authorities said Colon left a palm print on the trunk of the vehicle.

He pleaded guilty in January.

