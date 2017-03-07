Teen accused in deadly weekend shooting arrested, charged

A teen is dead after a shooting on Cleveland's east side. (Source: Raycom Media)

An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of Jaevelle Swift, 15.

Noah Japheth Allen, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated murder.

Swift was shot in Cleveland Saturday night in the area of East 86th Street and Congress Court. He was taken to University Hospitals where he died.

An arraignment date for Allen has not been set.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

