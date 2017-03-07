Parents of 5-year-old found dead in family restaurant indicted

Chen (left) and Zhao (right). (Source: Police)

The parents of a 5-year-old Stark County girl have been indicted in the child's death.

Ming Ming Chen and Liang Zhao face charges of murder, child endangerment, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, and gross abuse of a corpse.

They reported the Ashley Zhao missing Jan. 10. Police found her body the next day in the family's restaurant.

The two are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

