Chef Michael Symon opening restaurant at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Traveling to and from Cleveland just got tastier after Cleveland’s own Iron Chef Michael Symon’s announced he is opening a Bar Symon inside Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The chef’s business partner, Doug Petkovic, confirmed the announcement. The concept is comfort-food-meets-tap-house experience. This location is slated for an April opening.

United Concessions Group is the controlling partner for Bar Symon in airports.

According to its website, Bar Symon offers outlets and charging stations at every table and bar stool, restaurant flight monitors, and to-go service packaged to stay fresh for your trip.

Bar Symon locations are already established at Washing D.C. Dulles and Pittsburgh International Airports.

