Driver killed fleeing Strongsville police shot four times, audio suggests

Audio recordings of Medina County sheriff’s deputies on the scene of a fatal shooting of a man fleeing police Tuesday indicate he may have been shot four times.

"We have one male down with three shots to the chest, one to the arm. They're doing CPR but he's not responding," a deputy notifies dispatch in the audio.

Roy Evans was shot by a Strongsville officer after his vehicle was disabled by Highway Patrol stop sticks, which flattened two tires on the van he was driving.

Dispatch tapes reveal a telling story of the start of the pursuit, which began when a Strongsville police officer spotted a speeder.

"Trying to stop a red van. Northbound on 71 -- 100 mph," the officer called in.

A minute later he called in again.

"Getting off at Pearl Southbound toward Sprague," he said.

The pursuit went back on Interstate 71 southbound. The officer said the van's headlights were not on, and the Highway Patrol was responding with spikes.

"Southbound at 73 mph at the Turnpike," the officer called in.

The chase continued at Route 82. The speed was 85 mph. By now the patrol was setting up spikes.

At Boston, the van slowed and rammed a police cruiser. Police say the driver then sped up again to 70 near Grafton Road. Two minutes later, at 2:36 a.m., an officer reports the van hit the spikes at 95 mph.

A minute before the shots were fired an officer called in the man reached down below to light a cigarette.

After the call regarding the cigarette, there was a call of: "Shots fired."

With the van running on two rims at about 35 mph, an officer called out: "Wheels shot."

There's no indication of what movements may have prompted the officer's action. The man's girlfriend and three children were in the van during the chase and shooting.

Who is Roy Dale Evans, Jr?

Evans faced attempted murder charges in February 2014. He was accused of trying to kill a woman and unborn child with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges and served two years in prison. He was on probation for the crime.

In 2013, he faced criminal drug charges. He had two domestic violence cases in 2002. He faced aggravated menacing charges in 2000 and felonious assault charges in 1999. Evans also has had numerous traffic violations that resulted in a license suspension.

What is the police pursuit policy?

In the past 30 years, more than 350 people in Ohio have died as a result of a police chase. That’s why every law enforcement agency, including Strongsville police, are required to have a vehicle pursuit policy.

Like all high-speed chases, police and their supervisors are forced to make split-second decisions on whether to engage in a pursuit and when necessary, when to call it off.



Cleveland 19 reviewed the Strongsville Police policy for vehicle pursuits.

Decision number one -- how serious is the original offense? Is the crime worth putting lives and property at risk?

Secondly, what are the chances of apprehending the suspects?

Other factors include: where will the pursuit take place? Is it a populated area with businesses or homes? What are the current traffic conditions and how many vehicles are on the road?

Equally important: what are the weather conditions? Are they conducive to a chase?

Other questions: are other officers nearby to assist? Do police know the identity of the driver and occupants? What about the condition of both the police and suspect's vehicle? How well does the officer know the area?

Lastly: is there another way to apprehend the offender without a chase?

Did Strongsville police follow these guidelines during Tuesday morning's pursuit? Too early to tell. Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates.

