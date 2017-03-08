High winds cause damage overnight

Crews are working to restore power to customers. High winds knocked down power lines and trees overnight.

Sagamore Road between Dunham and Marymac in Walton Hills is closed, while crews remove trees and repair downed power lines.

Crews working to restore power in @WaltonHillsOH @cleveland19news tree fell on some power lines pic.twitter.com/WOtbaSG0nc — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) March 8, 2017

A high wind warning went into early Wednesday morning the Lakeshore, including Cleveland until 7 p.m. This means wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are possible.

