Former Cleveland Heights police officer sentenced to 2 years for pocketing impound lot fees

Lamont Darden was convicted of theft in office and tampering with government records. The judge sentenced him to two years in prison.

Police said Darden would take money from people who wanted to get their cars out of the city impound lot and pocket the cash. Darden then destroyed the billing records to cover up his crimes, prosecutors said.

"Your actions are deplorable," said Judge Kathleen Sutula.

Court documents show the crimes happened from May 10 through July 28, 2016. He resigned from his position in September 2016.

Darden has to pay restitution of $2,823.

