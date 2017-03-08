Wright State University sued for $1M after presidential debate moved

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio school that said it backed out of hosting the first presidential debate last year because of increasing security costs is being sued by a consultant who alleges the university lost the event because of infighting and incompetence by staff.

The Dayton Daily News reports Wright State University officials declined to comment Tuesday. The school is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed in Greene County court.

The lawsuit was filed by John McCance, who was hired to help Wright State land the debate and then was terminated when it backed out of the event. He alleges breach of contract and wrongful termination and is seeking $1 million in damages.

Wright State lost more than $1.7 million on the September debate, which was moved to Hofstra University in New York.

