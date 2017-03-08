18-year-old student accused of recording another student using restroom

The Cleveland Heights High School student is expected in court Wednesday.

Amaru Shabazz, 18, is accused of videotaping a boy going to the bathroom and posting the video to social media.

The incident happened Feb. 7 during school hours.

Shabazz has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The district announced they "disciplined the student who posted the video in accordance with our student code of conduct."

