Ed Sheeran's newest tour includes stop in Cleveland

Ed Sheeran is coming to The Q in September. (Source: CBS) Ed Sheeran is coming to The Q in September. (Source: CBS)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Ed Sheeran has a concert scheduled for Sept. 9 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena for his World Tour 2017. 

Presale tickets are available March 13. Register here by 10 a.m. March 10 to get presale ticket access. 

Tickets go on sale to the general public March 17.

