Ohio Turnpike travel ban lifted; high winds die down

All travel restrictions have now been lifted on the Ohio Turnpike.

#OHTPK Travel Ban for certain long combo/hi profile vehicles has been lifted, effective immediately. — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) March 8, 2017

Earlier Wednesday the turnpike extended its Travel Ban from Westgate (the Indiana Border) to Exit 161 (I-71/SR 42-Cleveland/Strongsville) due to high winds.

The limited ban was in effect from noon through 5 p.m. Wind gusts reached up to 60 mph.

The Ohio Turnpike remained open to most traffic during that time, only certain types of vehicles were restricted.

When a Travel Ban is placed into effect, the following types of vehicles are banned from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the Travel Ban is canceled:

All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles;

Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.

Mobile home/Office trailers.

Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

Not included in the Travel Ban are passenger automobiles, self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pick-up trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers, or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks. Also excluded from the Travel Ban are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of ninety (90) feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than ninety (90) feet.

