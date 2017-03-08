Ever wonder what it looks like inside a $1.5M penthouse in Cleveland? (photos)

There are a lot of public places in Cleveland with a great view of the city's skyline and Lake Erie, but the penthouse on West Lakeside Avenue offers a private and panoramic view of The Land.
The three bedroom, five bathroom, 5,400-square-foot penthouse on Lakeside Avenue is marketed by Platinum Real Estate. The sale price is $1,550,000.
Features include glass walls, high volume ceilings, maple flooring, a wet bar with a wine cooler, a large skyline deck, over-sized walk-in closets, steam shows with multiple sprays, a professional kitchen, powder room, laundry room, great room, 24 hour concierge service, access to a fitness center, a garden and two covered garage spaces.
Learn more about the property on the Platinum Real Estate website.
