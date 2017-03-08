Man accused of punching 70-year-old bus driver in the face turns himself in

A man accused of punching a 70-year-old bus driver in the face outside Grant Elementary School has turned himself to police.

Ronnie Haskins, 37, was wanted for 5th degree felony assault, according to the Willoughby Police Department.

Haskins appeared in court where bond was set at $10,000. He was also told not to have contact with the bus driver and to not enter on any Willoughby/Eastlake School property.

The incident in question took place March 2 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say Haskins stepped out of his car and approached a bus as it was leaving the school lot and transport students home. Haskins wanted to take his daughter off the bus, but the driver refused.

