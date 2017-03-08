Romona's Kids learn to cook and eat healthy

Some young students might be playing chef at home from now on, thanks to a special school program. We found this week’s Romona’s Kids in Cleveland.

You might not expect to hear children enthusiastically calling out the names of foods like “broccoli” and “cauliflower.” You also might not expect to see children enjoying beet chips!

Stepstone Academy was recently one of only a dozen schools nationwide to be chosen for the Bon Appetit Culinary Program.

Fifth graders learned about healthy food, and how to follow recipes. "We learned about fruits and vegetables, and I learned how to cook today," said Ian Freed.

Aquilat Bradley said she already makes items like pancakes with her mom. “But my favorite part today was trying new things, like tacos,” said Bradley.

The whole idea is to get kids excited about cooking, maybe even as a career. “I’m going to make the salsa because we have all the ingredients at home and I could make it with my mom, because she likes to make healthy food,” said Tyshawn Wilson.

