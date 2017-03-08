Thousands remain powerless in northeast Ohio

Windy Weather in Cleveland knocked over these porta-potties at the E. 55th Marina. (Source: WOIO)

Strong winds began whipping through Cleveland Wednesday morning, and by the afternoon there were several reports of large trees and wires down in the area.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, 78,000 were still in the dark in northeast Ohio. Part of the problem is there are outages all over Ohio as well as neighboring states, so there are no extra crews to call in for help.

The earliest estimate to get everything back on is late Thursday night.

RTA even replaced all rail services with buses Wednesday evening, citing weather and power outages.

As of 11 p.m.

ASHTABULA (OH) 6,600

CUYAHOGA (OH) 34,400

GEAUGA (OH) 8,400

LAKE (OH) 4,000

LORAIN (OH) 1,100

LUCAS (OH) 7,200

PORTAGE (OH) 3,200

SUMMIT (OH) 6,500

TRUMBULL (OH) 1,000

POWER OUTAGES: Click here to see the affected areas

In possibly the worst example of wind damage Wednesday, multiple crushed cars sat under a giant tree in the parking lot of Avon Lake High School.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.