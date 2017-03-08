J.R. Smith is BACKKKKKK!; Bogut done for season

It's official, Cleveland Cavaliers center Andrew Bogut is done for the season.

The team made the announcement during Wednesday's practice. Bogut broke his left leg less than a minute into his Cleveland debut Monday night against the Miami Heat.

#Cavs status update: [1/4] Andrew Bogut, fractured L tibia - undergoing nonsurgical treatment - done for regular season and playoffs. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 8, 2017

The 32-year-old Bogut only signed with Cleveland last week, turning down bigger contracts and more playing time to help the Cavs defend their NBA title.

On a brighter basketball note, the Cavs said that J.R. Smith will be back sooner than expected. Smith says he's building up the confidence to get back out on the floor.

"Physically I'm fine. Mentally it's just going in there swiping at the ball you know, trying to dive for loose balls. You know that plays a factor. You just never really want to go into a game second guessing yourself," said J. R. Smith. "If I have to second guess myself I won't play."

The sharp shooting guard has been cleared to resume full practice. He's been out since late December following surgery on a broken right thumb.

[3/4] @TheRealJRSmith has been cleared to resume full practice activity, listed as QUESTIONABLE for game vs. Detroit. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) March 8, 2017

The Cavs take on the Detroit Pistons Thursday night. Swish is listed as questionable for that game.

Kyle Korver meantime is experiencing left foot soreness. He will travel with the team on the current trip to Detroit, Orlando and Houston while receiving treatment. He is listed as Out vs. Detroit and his status will be updated during the road trip.

