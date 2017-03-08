Actor, comedian Faizon Love arrested in brutal airport beatdown (VIDEO)

Instead of prepping for a show, a well known actor and comedian is prepping for court.

Faizon Love was arrested Tuesday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Love is accused of assaulting another man in baggage claim. (WATCH THE AIRPORT SURVEILLANCE VIDEO BELOW.)

According to police, Love grabbed the victim by the neck and threw him to the ground before throwing him into a desk.

In addition to witnesses, the entire incident was caught on airport surveillance cameras.

Love was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge and booked into the Franklin County Jail. He pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday and was released on bond.

Love is known for roles in the movies Friday, Elf and The Replacements.

He has a show March 15 at the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Columbus.

