Beloved Portage County K-9 officer diagnosed with inoperable cancer

A beloved member of the Mantua Police Department has been diagnosed with cancer. It's so aggressive, there isn't anything that can be done.

K-9 Diablo is suffering. Mantua Police shared the sad news via its Facebook page. The dog has been working at Crestwood Schools for the last five years and is certified in narcotics.

His handler, Sgt. Joseph Urso, says he will continue to work through the rest of the school year, until the cancer becomes too much.

"It's inoperable. It's very close to his spinal chord. So he's on some different medications to make him comfortable yet still let him be able to work," said Urso.

Urso says the best everyone can do now is keep them in their prayers.

"We've gotten very very close over the last two and a half years and he's my best friend, he really is," said Urso.

Urso is the only Student Resource Officer in the state of Ohio assigned a full-time K-9.

