Child hit by falling tree near Elyria school, hospitalized

A child was hit by a tree Wednesday near Elyria's Ely Elementary School.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Gulf Road.

Witnesses say students from Northwood Junior High usually wait near Ely after school, for their younger siblings.

On Wednesday, a tree near the elementary school fell and hit a sixth-grader standing nearby, witnesses said.

The boy was screaming after he was hit, adding he was taken to an area hospital, according to witnesses.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.