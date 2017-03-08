2-year-old boy hospitalized in Akron after opiate OD

Detectives in Akron are investigating a non-fatal overdose involving a 2-year-old boy.

The incident took place Wednesday around 1 a.m. on Brittain Road. Police say a 2-year-old child was overdosing as his 27-year-old father played video games in his house. A woman called 911 when she found the toddler unresponsive.

“A baby, little baby,” she said to the 911 operator.

“He's not breathing," she said. "His lips are blue."

The boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital by paramedics and revived with the use of Narcan. The boy is expected to survive.

Police found baggies with residue in them inside of the house. The child's dad told police he and his estranged wife were heroin users and he saw her with heroin earlier in the day, but he wasn't sure if she used it.

Both parents had warrants out of Wadsworth for "failure to appear" and the mom faced drug charges.

Police arrested them and took them to jail for those charges, but they haven't been charged for child endangering yet. Police are waiting for the test results come back before they take the next step. A hospital drug screen will eventually determine the type of opiate the boy ingested.

The boy is now in the custody of Summit County Children's Services.

