Cleveland Hopkins Airport forced to divert flights because of high winds

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

High winds have forced four flights from United, Delta and American Airlines flights to be diverted from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to other surrounding airports shortly after noon Wednesday.

According to airport officials wind speeds are still high, but are expected to progressively and marginally drop off later this evening.

