Sources identify Strongsville officer involved in fatal interstate shooting

Multiple sources with knowledge of the case have identified the Strongsville police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a fleeing suspect this week to Cleveland 19 News.

Those sources have identified him as Officer Jason Miller.

Miller is a more than 10-year veteran of the force and has been in the news in the past. About five years ago Miller was involved in a shooting the parking lot of the Strongsville Walmart. A suspected drug deal was broken up by undercover detectives.

"All we know is that one of our officers had to fire at one of the suspects, the driver of the car, in order to affect the arrest," Chief Charles Gross said at the time.

Miller's use of force was ruled as justified after a lengthy investigation concluded suspect Lawrence Mckissic had refused to comply and reached inside his jacket for something. He survived.

After Tuesday's chase on Interstate 71, BCI is investigating what the man fleeing, Roy D. Evans, might have done to trigger Miller's action and whether it was

justified. That investigation is expected to take several weeks.

In 2009, Miller was struck by a car on Valley Parkway, just North of Route 82. He was reported as "unconscious and not breathing." Miller had been clearing debris from an earlier accident, and recovered.

Strongsville police likely won't have an official name release for several days.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.