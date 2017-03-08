Weather, power outages prompt RTA to pause rail services

Greater Cleveland RTA replaced its rail services with buses Wednesday evening, citing weather and power outages in the area.

Strong winds caused problems for communities in northeast Ohio throughout the day Wednesday.

Due to weather, ALL RAIL SERVICE (red, blue and green lines) replaced with buses. — Greater Cleve RTA (@GCRTA) March 9, 2017

Around 9:30 p.m., rail service resumed along the Red Line between Hopkins International Airport and Tower City.

Buses are expected to continue to replace trains on the east side on the Red, Blue, and Green lines east of Tower City until midnight.

Rail service is expected to be restored Thursday morning around 3 a.m., except for a previously scheduled fiber-optic cable project.

That project begins with the start of service Thursday until approximately noon. During that time, buses will replace Red Line trains between Cedar-University and Windermere. The 66R buses will pick up at all stations along that route and follow a schedule similar to the Red Line. However, customers should allow additional travel time, especially if making connections. Regular Red Line service will operate between Cedar-University and Cleveland Hopkins Airport during that time. Full Red Line service will be restored once the fiber-optic work is completed.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.