Cleveland Industrial building catches fire, 70 firefighters respond

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland firefighters spent more than four hours putting out a 3-alarm fire at an industrial building on 2912 Broadway Avenue.

Investigators are trying to figure out the cause but tell Cleveland 19 it started on the roof.

More than 70 firefighters responded to the fire. No injuries are reported. As soon as we learn new details we will update you. 

