Power outages: Some expected to be without power again Thursday night

About 15,000 households were still without power across northeast Ohio Thursday night.

Cleveland19 spotted pockets of neighborhoods in Fairview Park with the lights out still. On one block, neighbors on one side of the street had power, while the others did not.

The power was out all day Wednesday at Amer Abouhmoud's home, and it's been touch-and-go ever since.

"You're trying to live off candles and flashlights, they can only get you so far," he said.

He was worried about making it through another cold night and day without heat with his four-year-old daughter Layla.

"With it supposed to be 20 degrees and snowing (Friday), everyone's heat, I'm assuming, is going off electricity as well. We're in for a rough stretch here," Abouhmoud said.

They tried to make the best of it by bundling up and playing with the dog outside. Abouhmoud said he enjoyed the family time, which put it all in perspective.

"It's OK, you make do, you move on," he said. "It's not the worst thing in the world, right?"

Later Thursday night Cleveland 19 found out the power turned back on in Abouhmoud's neighborhood. Many customers have been told power won't be restored until Friday or Saturday.

